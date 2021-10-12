Police: Alleged road rage incident leads to shooting at Floyd County golf course

ALLEN, Ky. (WYMT) - 911 dispatchers from Prestonsburg Police fielded multiple calls about a shooting at the Stumbo Park-Beaver Valley Golf Course in Allen Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:00 p.m. in the golf course’s parking lot.

When officers from Prestonsburg Police arrived, they talked to Larry Mullins of Allen, who was sitting outside of his truck. Mullins was identified as the shooter after putting the gun back in his truck. Mullins told officers that he had been in a “road rage” type incident along KY-1428 that had originated a short distance down the road leading to the golf course.

After interviewing witnesses in the area, police came to these conclusions:

A road rage incident happened between two people outside of the golf course, Mullins parked in the parking lot, a man in another truck, Christopher Shane Sword, drove into the parking lot at a high rate of speed and parked behind Mullins. Sword came up to Mullins truck, opened the door and started a fight. Multiple witnesses said they saw Sword hitting Mullins. Mullins then pulled out a gun, Sword started struggling for it before Mullins shot twice. The first shot missed, with the second shot hitting Sword in the stomach. Sword then left in his truck to get treatment at Martin Our Lady of The Way ARH. Mullins stayed at the scene and waited on Police.

After the scene was processed, Prestonsburg Police officers and Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney A. Brent Turner made a joint decision to wait for a Floyd County Grand Jury before filing charges. Mullins was released pending the decision.

Prestonsburg Police officials ask anyone with information to call Detective D. Brad Caldwell at (606) 886-1010.

