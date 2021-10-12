Advertisement

Pikeville market fills calendar for weekly meal needs

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As churches and organizations in Pikeville work to fill the calendar to fill a need, FaithLife Market is the latest on board.

The market, located on Division Street, is now offering free grab and go meals every Tuesday, adding to the weekly free meals available in the area.

“Tuesday was the day throughout the week that there was no availability for a free lunch for people that needed it,” said FaithLife Founder Jared Arnett. “So we just had it in out hearts at FaithLife Market, and our ministry team there, and Emily Kingerly, to provide something”

The meals include sandwiches and chips and are available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. every Tuesday. Arnett said the need is evident and the outreach is only possible because of the volunteers and workers who are burdened to be a part of the solution.

Donations are also accepted at the market to help offset costs of the outreach.

With this addition to the schedule, free meals can be found throughout the week in downtown Pikeville:

  • Monday- Grace Fellowship Community Kitchen
  • Tuesday- FaithLife Market
  • Wednesday- East Kentucky Dream Center
  • Thursday- Grace Fellowship Community Kitchen
  • Friday- East Kentucky Dream Center.

The Pikeville Community Kitchen also has a monthly food outreach program.

