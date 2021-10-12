Miss Kentucky 2021 discusses competing for the title six times and what being an Eastern Kentuckian means to her

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Haley B. Wheeler took home the coveted Miss Kentucky title earlier this year, but her journey to the crown wasn’t always so easy.

As a Powell County native, Wheeler had always dreamt of being Miss America. Attempting to make her dream a reality, she started competing within the Miss Kentucky Scholarship Program, a preliminary pageant for the Miss America competition.

“I discovered how to apply, how to get involved, and I did my first prelim for Miss Kentucky in 2015 and I never looked back,” said Wheeler.

But she wasn’t a “one and done” kind of girl. She competed for the title of Miss Kentucky not once, not twice, but six times, ultimately winning the crown on her sixth try.

“For me to have competed for six years to achieve this goal, it just stands as a testament that you can really achieve anything if you’re willing to work hard enough for it and not quit on it,” said Wheeler. “I can promise you if I would have quit on round three, four, or five, I would have looked back and I would have had so much regret.”

Not only did her drive and determination help her get to where she is today, Haley says her Eastern Kentucky roots gave her the motivation to show others that no matter where you come from, the sky is always the limit.

“I think people from Eastern Kentucky have a grit that is unmatched and we have to harness that grit to get what we want. We can’t just lay back and be complacent, you know, in what the media says about us or what the rest of the world says about us. Don’t be complacent, prove people wrong. Show them you can. It doesn’t matter where you’re from.”

