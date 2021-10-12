Advertisement

Local outreach program help Whitley County family in getting their first house

Whitley County family gets new home
Whitley County family gets new home(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A family from Whitley County has a new home thanks to the Mountain Outreach program hosted by the University of the Cumberlands.

Mountain Outreach is a non-profit service organization operated by the University of the Cumberlands - the program helps build and repair homes in the Eastern Kentucky region.

Mountain Outreach recently held an annual home build, and Tyler and Amber Hall were selected as the new owners.

The couple has three children and previously lived in a rented space. They said the house didn’t feel like home because they did not own it.

They added that the place they used to live had some safety hazards. That combined with having a landlord and no real ability to make the home their own, made them want to find a new home.

They could not afford to buy a house, though, so they applied to the Mountain Outreach home build after Tyler’s mom told them about the opportunity.

Soon after applying, they heard from the program’s director, Rocky Brown, who told them they had been selected.

The Halls officially moved into their new home on September 15.

