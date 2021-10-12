Local church helps renovate boxing gym in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A church in Pikeville is working to carry on the legacy of a local man’s legacy.

A boxing gym that was opened in 1999 by Mayfield Pennington, a Kentucky boxer, was meant to be a place for local kids for to grow and learn.

Pennington worked towards that goal until his death in 2013. The legacy lives on, though thanks to New Beginnings church, which is helping Battle Line Boxing Gym grow.

“Right now, we’re taking students really bad referrals,” said Jared Arnett, the pastor at New Beginnings. “We have 8 to 10 students weekly we’re working with. We have two or three volunteers that are training them and also kind of becoming life coaches and mentors. Just a positive influence in their life.”

The gym has been under the church’s watch for five years and Arnett said he is excited to see how it grows in the future.

The church is also working to renovate the location.

You can hear more by tuning in to WYMT Mountain News at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.