Kynect: A state-based healthcare marketplace

(WKYT)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kynect is a product of the Affordable Care Act in 2010.

It first became available in 2014 and was intended to be a one-stop shop for health insurance complete with local officials in Frankfort. The officials help you use the system, or even use it for you if you lack internet access or email.

The program was dismantled in 2015 and replaced with a different state-based system called “Benefind” for people looking for Medicaid.

With the renovated system that is coming out, you can use the system to shop plans, compare plans or find plans that will work with your existing doctors. Officials hope the system will be quick, easy and affordable.

“You can make sure that you’re choosing a health plan that’s got local providers,” said Cara Stewart, Director of Policy Advocacy with Kentucky Voices for Health. “You can punch this is my OBGYN, this is my primary care, and shop only for plans that cover all of those people locally.”

You may begin comparing plans on October 15 and the marketplace officially reopens November 1. Stewart said any Kentuckian might be able to find better insurance options through Kynect.

“There’s no one in Kentucky who shouldn’t check,” Stewart said.

You can visit the website here.

