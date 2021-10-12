Advertisement

Ky. Rep. Yarmuth announces retirement following current term

Kentucky’s 3rd District congressman has announced his current term will be his last.
Kentucky’s 3rd District congressman has announced his current term will be his last.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s 3rd District congressman has announced his current term will be his last.

Yarmuth announced his retirement will follow the end of his eight term in Congress in January 2023.

“Truth be told, I never expected to be in Congress this long,” Yarmuth said in a video message. “I will be 75 when my current term ends, and the desire to have more control of my time in the years I have left has become a high priority.”

(Story continues following post)

Yarmuth has been serving in Congress as Kentucky’s 3rd District Representative since 2007, defeating Republican Anne Northup by nearly 6,000 votes in the 2006 General Election.

The representative said he looks forward to spending more time with his family following his retirement.

“While I have just become a lame duck, I intend to spend the next 15 months working hard to build on my proudest moment, the passage of the American Rescue Plan, which I authored and managed through the Congress,” Yarmuth said. “We can still do much more for the American people.”

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floyd County K9 Drug Bust
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K9 leads deputies to largest heroin bust to date
Police car
Police: Alleged road rage incident leads to shooting at Floyd County golf course
Knox County teen currently ranks No. 8 for USA Mullet Championship
Generic image of crash scene
KSP: One dead after Leslie County ATV crash
Grocery stores are starting to see empty shelves again
Grocery store shelves may be limited ahead of the holidays

Latest News

Three members of the Virginia Redistricting Commission walked out Friday afternoon, as a...
Redistricting commission may give up on updating state maps
(File) Jerry Lundergan
Former Kentucky Democratic party leader ordered to prison in campaign finance case
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan, who represents South Carolina's Third Congressional District in...
SC Congressman co-sponsors articles of impeachment against Biden
Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort.
COVID-19 mandates up in the air following Supreme Court decision