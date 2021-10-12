Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigating shooting in Clay County

By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Monday evening in Clay County.

Kentucky State Police confirmed to WYMT that the shooting happened in the Peabody community just off of KY-66.

KSP Post 11 from London assisted the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

No more details are available at this time.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

Sheriff: Two arrested on child abuse charges - 11:00 p.m.
Police: Alleged road rage incident leads to shooting at Floyd County golf course - 11:00 p.m.
Kentucky State Police investigating shooting in Clay County - 11:00 p.m.
Liz Shemwell, the mother of a little boy killed in a crash, gave emotional testimony in court...
Marco Shemwell’s mother gives emotional testimony on day one of trial