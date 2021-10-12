Kentucky State Police investigating shooting in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Monday evening in Clay County.

Kentucky State Police confirmed to WYMT that the shooting happened in the Peabody community just off of KY-66.

KSP Post 11 from London assisted the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

No more details are available at this time.

