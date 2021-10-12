Advertisement

KCTCS president travels to Hazard, holds listening tour

By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) president is on a 16-campus tour across the state to visit various schools.

On Tuesday, Dr. Paul Czarapata stopped in Hazard on an EARS tour, which stands for equitable, agile, responsive and streamlined.

President and CEO of Hazard Community and Technical College, Dr. Jennifer Lindon said system leaders are working on planning strategic visions for 2022-2026. She said Dr. Czarapata wants to listen to faculty, staff and the community for ideas and opinions about the future direction of Kentucky schools.

“We always want to make sure that we are serving our local community that we are offering the programs that they want to see and that we are offering programs that will help our local business and industry leaders and help grow our workforce,” said Dr. Lindon.

She added that leaders are targeting ideas, but they are also all ears for ideas.

You can tune in to WYMT Mountain News at 6 p.m. to hear more from Dr. Czarapata.

