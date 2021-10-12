Advertisement

Jon Gruden out as Raiders head coach over offensive emails

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Jon Gruden is out as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. A person familiar with the decision said Gruden is stepping down after The New York Times reported that Gruden frequently used misogynistic and homophobic language directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and others in the NFL. It was a rapid downfall for Gruden, who is in the fourth year of a 10-year, $100 million contract he signed with the Raiders in 2018. It started on Friday when the Wall Street Journal reported that Gruden used a racist term to describe NFL union chief DeMaurice Smith in a 2011 email to former Washington executive Bruce Allen.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floyd County K9 Drug Bust
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K9 leads deputies to largest heroin bust to date
Generic image of crash scene
KSP: One dead after Leslie County ATV crash
Knox County teen currently ranks No. 8 for USA Mullet Championship
KSP Post 10
KSP responds to shooting in Bell County
UK football climbs higher in AP Top 25 following LSU win

Latest News

Top Five Plays Week 5 2021 - September 20, 2021
Top 5 Plays - High School Football Week 8
(University of Kentucky)
Kentucky DL Octavious Oxendine out for season with lower-body injury
Mark Stoops during his pre-South Carolina news conference.
Coach Mark Stoops talks Georgia showdown in weekly news conference
Eli Cox (left) and Octavious Oxendine (right) received Co-Player of the Week honors for...
Two UK Players receive SEC player of the week honors