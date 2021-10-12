Investigation underway after body found in Buchanan County creek

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Authorities are investigating after the body of a man was found in a creek in Buchanan County Tuesday morning, according to CBS affiliate WJHL.

According to a release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a creek off Deskins Road at the intersection of Raders Road around 8:30 a.m.

BCSO reports the body was facedown in the water when it was found.

The release states the body has been identified, but the name will not be released until his next of kin is notified.

The body has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiners Western District in Roanoke for an autopsy, according to BCSO.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in the investigation.