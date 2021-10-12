Health care workers warn Flu and RSV numbers expected to increase

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - September to March is considered flu and RSV season because that is when doctors and hospitals see the biggest spike in cases.

In 2020, both flu and RSV numbers were down to a record low. Local health care workers said they saw almost zero RSV patients last year. They believe the lack in numbers came from the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 also slowing the spread of other respiratory illnesses.

As practicing social distancing and wearing masks becomes less encouraged, the numbers of flu and RSV cases are expected to increase, possibly higher than they were in winter of 2019.

”All of the COVID-19 mitigating strategies that were used to limit the COVID-19 spread, limited the spread of everything,” Majorie Haas, a Pediatrician Physician at ARH said. ”It’s very possible that people who have not been out in the community and had the usual amount of exposure, could face more severe symptoms when they’re confronted with fresh exposure.”

”I would encourage anyone that normally takes the flu vaccine to definitely take that flu vaccine this year. If you’ve not ever taken the flu vaccine, this might be a year to consider it,” Christie Green at Cumberland Valley Health Department said.

