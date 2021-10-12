Governor Andy Beshear announces rural Kentucky hospital loan program

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Hospitals in Kentucky counties with a population less than 50,000 will soon be eligible to apply for a new loan program.

Governor’s office officials announced on Tuesday that the Kentucky Rural Hospital Loan Program (KRHLP) is going to offer $20 million in low interest loans.

The funds will be able to help with upgrading facilities, increasing staff and providing new services.

“Hospitals are a cornerstone of rural communities and a key contributor to economic development,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “Our goal is to create a better Kentucky for all of our residents, and that starts by investing in one of the most vital pieces of infrastructure: our rural hospitals.”

