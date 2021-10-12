Advertisement

Governor Andy Beshear announces rural Kentucky hospital loan program

ARH officials fear for the worst as ICU beds are running out - 11:00 p.m.
ARH officials fear for the worst as ICU beds are running out - 11:00 p.m.
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Hospitals in Kentucky counties with a population less than 50,000 will soon be eligible to apply for a new loan program.

Governor’s office officials announced on Tuesday that the Kentucky Rural Hospital Loan Program (KRHLP) is going to offer $20 million in low interest loans.

The funds will be able to help with upgrading facilities, increasing staff and providing new services.

“Hospitals are a cornerstone of rural communities and a key contributor to economic development,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “Our goal is to create a better Kentucky for all of our residents, and that starts by investing in one of the most vital pieces of infrastructure: our rural hospitals.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floyd County K9 Drug Bust
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K9 leads deputies to largest heroin bust to date
Police car
Police: Alleged road rage incident leads to shooting at Floyd County golf course
Knox County teen currently ranks No. 8 for USA Mullet Championship
Generic image of crash scene
KSP: One dead after Leslie County ATV crash
Grocery stores are starting to see empty shelves again
Grocery store shelves may be limited ahead of the holidays

Latest News

KCTCS president travels to Hazard, holds listening tour
KCTCS president travels to Hazard, holds listening tour
State audit finds more issues, including missing money, in Estill County
Number of homeless children declines
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Brief cool down on the way, stray showers possible