Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his full COVID-19 report Tuesday, the Governor announced 2,358 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth, bringing the case total to 717,245.

597 of Tuesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,329 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 398 people remain in the ICU, with 262 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 8.12%.

The Governor also announced 34 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 9,184.

As of Tuesday, 111 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all but five counties in the mountains. Mercer County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 90.5 per 100,000 people. Morgan County has the lowest incidence rate in the state, with it being the sole yellow county in Kentucky.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

