Former Kentucky Deputy Sheriff pleads guilty to production of child porn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A former Bath County Deputy Sheriff pleaded guilty to Child Porn charges on Tuesday.

Joshua Preece, 40, was indicted in April, a release said.

His plea agreement says he admitted to taking a minor away from her home to a remote location in Bath County. After getting to the location, he admitted to sexually assaulting the victim.

Preece is scheduled to be sentenced on February 1, 2022. He is facing a minimum of 15 years, but not more than 30.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.