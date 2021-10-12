Advertisement

Former Kentucky Deputy Sheriff pleads guilty to production of child porn

(AP)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A former Bath County Deputy Sheriff pleaded guilty to Child Porn charges on Tuesday.

Joshua Preece, 40, was indicted in April, a release said.

His plea agreement says he admitted to taking a minor away from her home to a remote location in Bath County. After getting to the location, he admitted to sexually assaulting the victim.

Preece is scheduled to be sentenced on February 1, 2022. He is facing a minimum of 15 years, but not more than 30.

