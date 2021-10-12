EKU Men’s Basketball releases non-conference schedule

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky University’s men’s basketball team will open the 2021-22 season at home against Georgetown College on Nov. 9, will host a three-team invitational, entertain Marshall and Northern Kentucky at McBrayer Arena, and play road games at West Virginia, Western Kentucky and Southern California, head coach A.W. Hamilton announced today with the release of the non-conference schedule.

After kicking off the campaign against Georgetown College, the Colonels will host Ohio Valley University on Nov. 11. Eastern Kentucky will travel to face Milwaukee on Nov. 13.

EKU and Georgetown met for an exhibition game on Nov. 3, 2017 at McBrayer Arena, but the two teams haven’t played a regular season contest since Dec. 1, 1960 when the Colonels began the season with a 71-63 victory over the Tigers in Richmond.

Milwaukee will feature the No. 4 recruit in the class of 2021, Patrick Baldwin Jr., a 6-foot-9 guard.

Season tickets start at just $59. All seats are reserved. Extremely limited amounts of lower level seating are available for the upcoming season. Men’s basketball season tickets can be purchased online at EKUSports.com/MBBSeasonTix.

James Madison comes to Richmond on Nov. 16. The three-team invitational at McBrayer Arena begins on Nov. 20 when EKU plays Albany. Eastern Kentucky will face Eastern Illinois on Nov. 22. The event concludes when Albany and Eastern Illinois play each other on Nov. 24.

Eastern Kentucky will take a road trip to West Virginia and Radford on Nov. 26 and Nov. 28.

The latest installment of the Battle of the Bluegrass will take place on Dec. 4 when EKU travels to Bowling Green to take on WKU. The two long-time rivals last met during the 2019-20 season in Richmond.

EKU will play at Southern California on Dec. 7. The Trojans went 25-8 last season and advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. USC beat No. 11 seed Drake, No. 3 seed Kansas and No. 7 Oregon before falling to No. 1 seed Gonzaga.

Marshall comes to McBrayer Arena on Dec. 11. EKU plays host to Midway on Dec. 15. NKU visits on Dec. 18. The Colonels faced the Thundering Herd and the Norse in back-to-back seasons in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

The non-conference schedule concludes with a road game at Bryant on Dec. 22 in Smithfield, Rhode Island and a home contest against Alice Lloyd on Dec. 31.

Please contact the ticket office at tickets@eku.edu or 844-3-GOBIGE with additional questions.

EKU posted a 22-7 record in 2020-21. Hamilton’s squad was ranked as high as No. 12 in the College Insider Mid-Major Top 25 and concluded the season ranked 25th.

The Colonels led the conference and finished eighth in the nation in scoring offense at 82 points per game. Eastern Kentucky also set a new program record for 3-pointers in a game (20) and led the nations in steals (10.3 per game) a year ago. EKU ranked second in the country in turnovers forced per game, second in turnover margin, second in tempo/pace and 10th in 3-pointers made.

