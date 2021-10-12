Brief cool down on the way, stray showers possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You may or may not need your umbrella the next couple of days, but it wouldn’t hurt to at least keep it in your car, just in case.

Today and Tomorrow

Models are definitely conflicted about the forecast for the next couple of days. While most show a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds at times, a couple are still trying to keep some rain chances in play, so we will do the same. Highs both days will top out in the upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. We might make it to 80 on Wednesday, depending on cloud cover, thanks to that weak disturbance I was talking about on Monday.

Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies both nights. Lows will drop into the upper 50s tonight and low 60s tomorrow night.

Extended Forecast

Our mix of sun and clouds continues on Thursday and most of Friday, but our rain chances will start to pick up a little as we head deeper into Friday night. Depending on which model you believe there, we could see some decent chances on Friday night and early into Saturday. Confidence is growing that we will see some showers and maybe some storms at some point to start the weekend. The timing is still a little out of whack though. Just keep your rain gear handy on Saturday. Highs Thursday and Friday will stay in the low 80s and crash into the mid-60s by late Saturday with that cold front.

The good news is that I believe the rain moves out and the skies start to clear on Sunday to wrap up the weekend. It will still be chilly though with highs only getting into the mid-60s. Lows both Saturday and Sunday night could be in the low to mid-40s. Crank that heat back up!

