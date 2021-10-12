Advertisement

Arrest made in Richmond murder case

Police say 24-year-old Camron C. Thomas was arrested Monday. He is accused of killing...
Police say 24-year-old Camron C. Thomas was arrested Monday. He is accused of killing 59-year-old Freddie Biggs back in October 2020.(Richmond Police Dept.)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - An arrest has been made after a man was shot to death in Richmond one year ago.

Freddie Biggs was from Madison County. He was killed on October 9, 2020 off Main Street. Police say he was shot during a burglary.

The suspect is 24-year-old Camron Thomas.

Police say they made the arrest after getting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

“Our investigators have done a great job on this,” said Richmond Police Chief, Rodney Richardson. “I’m just glad that we can give the families a bit of closure and put the person responsible in jail.”

Thomas is being held in the Madison County Detention Center and has been charged with murder, burglary and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floyd County K9 Drug Bust
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K9 leads deputies to largest heroin bust to date
Police car
Police: Alleged road rage incident leads to shooting at Floyd County golf course
Knox County teen currently ranks No. 8 for USA Mullet Championship
Generic image of crash scene
KSP: One dead after Leslie County ATV crash
Grocery stores are starting to see empty shelves again
Grocery store shelves may be limited ahead of the holidays

Latest News

Former Kentucky Deputy Sheriff pleads guilty to production of child porn
Miss Kentucky 2021 discusses competing for the title six times and what being an Eastern Kentuckian means to her
Richard Marx
Richard Marx to perform at the Mountain Arts Center
Kynect: A state-based healthcare marketplace