Arrest made in Richmond murder case

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - An arrest has been made after a man was shot to death in Richmond one year ago.

Freddie Biggs was from Madison County. He was killed on October 9, 2020 off Main Street. Police say he was shot during a burglary.

The suspect is 24-year-old Camron Thomas.

Police say they made the arrest after getting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

“Our investigators have done a great job on this,” said Richmond Police Chief, Rodney Richardson. “I’m just glad that we can give the families a bit of closure and put the person responsible in jail.”

Thomas is being held in the Madison County Detention Center and has been charged with murder, burglary and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

