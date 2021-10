HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -Joshua Pugh is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Joshua is a senior at June Buchanan School and holds a 4.0 GPA.

He is a National Honor Society member, participated in the Kentucky Farm Bureau variety showcase, co-manages crew for school theatre productions, and sequences Christmas light shows each year for the community.

