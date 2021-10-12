Advertisement

ARH healthcare professionals discuss COVID-19 numbers in their facilities, vaccine updates, and new COVID-19 treatment options

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:09 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT’s Steve Hensley sat down with two ARH healthcare workers to discuss several topics surrounding COVID-19 for this week’s episode of Issues & Answers.

In terms of COVID-19 numbers, ARH and MCHC Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Fares Khater said within the 13 ARH facilities, there are only 89 patients being hospitalized for COVID-19 complications:

“Our numbers are going down, our positivity rate is going down, down to 8.5 percent as of this morning, so numbers are getting better,” said Dr. Khater.

Dr. Khater continued that he hopes we see a Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 very soon.

“It’s only going to improve when the kids are getting vaccinated because in order to reach what we call herd immunity, you have to have 70-80 percent immune to the virus, and that includes the kids,” he said.

Not only is more vaccination eligibility on the horizon, but more treatment options as well. ARH Pharmaceutical Services CEO, Jeff Akers, mentioned a new antiviral drug called Molnupiravir that will decrease the severity of COVID-19 symptoms and prevent hospitalization and death by 50 percent.

“It has really shown very good efficacy in early studies” he said. “I’ve not looked at the details of the studies yet but early released data shows that 50 percent decrease in their primary outcomes, which is very good.”

Dr. Khater adds that with recent COVID-19 trends, he’s optimistic things will return back to normal by next year.

