Work week continues to be warm and dry

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a gorgeously warm weekend in the mountains, and that forecast is holding pat as we continue through the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

After another pleasantly warm afternoon, we’re setting up for another calm night. A cold front that sparked severe weather in the Great Plains last night will try to move into the state but just fade out. Leaving us with partly cloudy skies and lows in the lower 60s.

We’ll stay calm and dry for Tuesday as well. A little bit of slightly cooler air working in could give us highs staying in the upper 70s, but abundant sunshine is still expected. Mostly clear skies continue into the overnight hours as we fall back into the upper 50s.

Through the Work Week

We will continue to see plenty of sunshine and warmer than normal, if not record-breaking temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs expected to be well into the lower 80s, with some middle 80s possible in our warmer spots.

Things begin to change by Friday, however. Clouds overspread the region late Thursday and into Friday as a strong cold front heads in our direction. We’ll likely see showers and storms overspread the region on Friday afternoon into Friday night. The front also looks to linger into Saturday, but we have some time to refine the timing.

This front means business as well, looking to drop our highs from the low 80s on Friday, to only the middle 60s for Saturday and Sunday. Hey look, a return to fall!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.