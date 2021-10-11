Advertisement

WKYT Investigates: Rising rates of used car sales

A shortage of microchips is slowing new car production and fueling used car sales.
A shortage of microchips is slowing new car production and fueling used car sales.(WKYT)
By Kristen Kennedy
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The auto industry is facing some unique challenges.

A shortage of microchips is slowing new car production and fueling used car sales. Now, dealers across the Commonwealth are struggling with high demand and low supply.

“We’ve been slammed,” describes Shannon Jones.

Jones works for Don Franklin Auto Mall on Richmond Road in Lexington.

“Our buying center typically buys about 40 cars a month. In 2018 we bought 184 the whole year. We’ve bought 200 in the last 90 days. People just physically selling their vehicles on top of just trading them in. Values are higher than ever right now.”

“Consumer spending patterns have changed. With the pandemic there was a significant increase in demand for laptops and consumer electronics which use computer chips just like automobiles do,” explains UK Associate Professor of Economics, Dr. Michael Clark. “As that happened, that created a shortage particularly for chips needed for new cars. So, you have manufacturers in a situation where they’re missing a key component of the automobile so there’s not able to produce as many cars.”

Dr. Clark says prices for new cars have increased by about 6% compared to this time last year. For used cars, the increase was about 42%.

Jones is paying people more for their used cars now than he ever could pre-pandemic. He’s also seeing more customers consider pre-owned vehicles, since the new take longer to get on the lot. He’s normally got 700 new vehicles on the lot. The day we talked to him, there was less than 80.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floyd County K9 Drug Bust
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K9 leads deputies to largest heroin bust to date
Generic image of crash scene
KSP: One dead after Leslie County ATV crash
Knox County teen currently ranks No. 8 for USA Mullet Championship
KSP Post 10
KSP responds to shooting in Bell County
UK football climbs higher in AP Top 25 following LSU win

Latest News

Reba McEntire
Reba is coming to Kentucky; Concert announced at Rupp Arena
A funeral was help to honor the life and service K-9 Link did for Eastern Kentucky
Pineville Police K-9 Link dies in training exercise
As the deadline for service member's vaccines get closer, more speak out against the mandate.
Some active service members express concerns over vaccine mandates
ARH Mountain Student Achiever
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Lindsey Hope Brimm
As the deadline for service member's vaccines get closer, more speak out against the mandate.
Some active service members express concerns over vaccine mandates