Will Levis named National Offensive Player of the Week

LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021
LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021(UK Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After five touchdowns in Saturday’s win over LSU, Will Levis has been named National Offensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Foundation.

Levis completed 14 of 17 passes for 145 yards and three TDs against LSU. His three touchdown passes are the most for a UK quarterback since Terry Wilson at Louisville in 2018.

Levis is the third UK player since 2004 and second this season to earn Walter Camp National Player of the Week honors, joining former Wildcat Josh Allen.

