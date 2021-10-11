Advertisement

UVA obesity mortality risk study suggests a re-evaluation of fitness goals

By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia say reducing mortality risk among obese individuals is better achieved by increasing physical activity than working to lose weight.

“When you go from not being fit at all to being even slightly fit, you see large reductions in your risk of disease,” contributing researcher and UVA Kinesiologist, Siddhartha Angadi said.

Risks include conditions like diabetes, heart attack and cancer.

Angadi says people often do not fight obesity properly, because there’s a common misconception about what it truly is.

“It’s a disease associated with the dysregulation or the abnormal regulation of calories. The genetic heritability of obesity is similar to that of height,” Angadi said.

UVA nutritionist, Alexa West suggests being intentional about meal times and focusing on nutrition, proven to work best in Angadi’s research.

“Making sure that we’re rethinking our drink, whether that is our juices or sodas or even our sports drinks. A lot of these drinks have added sugar to them,” West said.

She also suggests staying active during the ongoing pandemic.

“During COVID we were sitting at our computers more, we were not working out as much and we weren’t outside as much,” West said.

When examining the relationship between changes in fitness and mortality, the study found, staying active lowers the risk, even when the number on the scale is stagnant.

