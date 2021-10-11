Two UK Players receive SEC player of the week honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Kentucky football players were named SEC co-players of the week for offensive line and defensive line respectively.

Offensive guard Eli Cox and defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine received recognition for their roles in UK’s win over LSU.

This is the fifth time in six weeks that at least one Wildcat has received a conference award.

Oxendine recorded three tackles, including two sacks, against LSU before leaving the game due to a lower leg injury. He will miss the rest of the season.

Cox had 15 blocks at the point of attack.

