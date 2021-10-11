Advertisement

Some active service members express concerns over vaccine mandates

By Ken Baker
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With only three months away from military members having to be fully vaccinated, some are expressing push back to the mandate.

The US government issued the mandate in August, and service members are concerned as the December 15 deadline gets closer.

“As a veteran who is vaccinated, I’m not anti-vaccine, I’m just freedom to choose,” Veteran’s Club founder Jeremy Harrell said.

Harrell’s organization is an advocate for active and retired military members and their families. He said he’s getting a lot of calls from active members expressing concerns about having to be vaccinated.

“The majority that I have talked to personally, in fact all of them, have been against it,” Harrell said.

Harrell added while those current members have had to get other military-mandated vaccines, they are weary of the COVID-19 shots because of the politics that surrounded them.

According to the Washington Post, vaccine compliance in the active-duty navy is 90 percent. In the Marine Corps it’s 72 percent, and for the Army Reserve and Army National Guard the fully vaccinated sits at 40 percent.

The active-duty Army is at 81 percent.

“When you are serving in the military it’s a very much a one-sided conversation,” Harrell said. “You don’t get to form a complaint you don’t get to say hey, I don’t believe in this.”

If current service members don’t want to get the shot, they can be excused by an approved medical, religious or administrative exemption.

The Pentagon said it believes the majority of active members will get vaccinated before the December 15 deadline.

WAVE 3 News Now
