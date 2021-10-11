SOAR summit to take place in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time ever, the SOAR summit will be taking place in Corbin this year.

This Wednesday and Thursday, approximately 1,400 people plan to meet to find solutions and ideas for communities hit hard by the coal industry’s decline.

The summit will kick off Wednesday evening after a reception and other events at the Corbin arena.

Tourism officials said they are excited to see what this summit will do for local businesses.

The summit will also offer art exhibits and educational sessions to help leaders write grants for their communities.

“You know, it’s a great opportunity for people to come together to network,” said Maggy Monhollen, the Corbin Tourism Director with the Corbin Tourism Commission. “To idea share, to learn about new things that are going on in Appalachia and how they can recreate some of those things in their community.”

