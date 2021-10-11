School bus fire reported in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A school bus fire was reported near KY 15 in Vicco, Kentucky Monday morning.

Chief Blake Dean with the Vicco-Sassafras Volunteer Fire & Rescue team confirmed with WYMT that they received a call around 11:40 a.m. reporting the Perry County school bus was on fire near Scuddy Mountain.

Chief Dean confirmed that there were children on the bus, but the children were evacuated safely and placed on a different school bus.

Nobody was harmed in the school bus fire.

