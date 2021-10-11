Advertisement

London Fire Department hosts toy and coat drive

(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London City Fire Department is partnering with Cash Express again this year to host its annual toy and coat drive.

Officials said they will be collecting toys, coats and money to give back to families in need throughout Laurel County.

You can take new and gently used toys to The London Fire Department or the North Main Cash Express.

The drive will be open and accepting donations until December.

