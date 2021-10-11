London Fire Department hosts toy and coat drive

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London City Fire Department is partnering with Cash Express again this year to host its annual toy and coat drive.

Officials said they will be collecting toys, coats and money to give back to families in need throughout Laurel County.

You can take new and gently used toys to The London Fire Department or the North Main Cash Express.

The drive will be open and accepting donations until December.

