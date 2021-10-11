No. 11 Kentucky gearing up for Saturday’s showdown at No. 1 Georgia

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 11 Kentucky is 6-0 for the first time since 1950 and this Saturday, the Wildcats travel to No. 1 Georgia with first place in the SEC East up for grabs.

Kickoff from Sanford Stadium in Athens is set for 3:30 on WKYT.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs are the last two undefeated teams in the SEC after Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M.

This is just the fourth time a ranked Kentucky team has faced an AP No. 1 team. The last time that happened, the Wildcats upset No. 1 LSU in Lexington back in 2007.

UK is 3-14 all-time against AP No. 1 teams, but after beating No. 10 Florida and LSU in back-to-back weeks, Kentucky is confident and ready for the challenge in Athens.

“It should give us confidence knowing that we’re just getting better as this season goes on the way we’re playing,” said Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops. “Our preparation, that’s where it comes from, and just being disciplined throughout the week. It’s always that way. We have to worry about ourselves and have the discipline and preparation, sacrifice some things such as sleeping, maybe watching some film and being dialed in for a big opportunity.”

“It gets late in the season and you can tell we’re getting beat up,” added Stoops. “We have guys injured, and you start getting thin. We have to do the very best we can with who we’ve got and what is going on and our guys playing at a high level.”

