Advertisement

No. 11 Kentucky gearing up for Saturday’s showdown at No. 1 Georgia

Kickoff from Sanford Stadium in Athens is set for 3:30 on WKYT.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., left, celebrates his touchdown during the first half...
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., left, celebrates his touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against LSU in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 11 Kentucky is 6-0 for the first time since 1950 and this Saturday, the Wildcats travel to No. 1 Georgia with first place in the SEC East up for grabs.

Kickoff from Sanford Stadium in Athens is set for 3:30 on WKYT.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs are the last two undefeated teams in the SEC after Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M.

This is just the fourth time a ranked Kentucky team has faced an AP No. 1 team. The last time that happened, the Wildcats upset No. 1 LSU in Lexington back in 2007.

UK is 3-14 all-time against AP No. 1 teams, but after beating No. 10 Florida and LSU in back-to-back weeks, Kentucky is confident and ready for the challenge in Athens.

“It should give us confidence knowing that we’re just getting better as this season goes on the way we’re playing,” said Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops. “Our preparation, that’s where it comes from, and just being disciplined throughout the week. It’s always that way. We have to worry about ourselves and have the discipline and preparation, sacrifice some things such as sleeping, maybe watching some film and being dialed in for a big opportunity.”

“It gets late in the season and you can tell we’re getting beat up,” added Stoops. “We have guys injured, and you start getting thin. We have to do the very best we can with who we’ve got and what is going on and our guys playing at a high level.”

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug investigation and arrest in Williamsburg
Police: Search warrant leads to drugs, money being found
Police car
KSP investigating fatal incident in Knott County
21-year-old Jacob Heil was charged with reckless homicide in 2018 following a crash that killed...
Jury reaches verdict for Jacob Heil
(Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team)
“Miracle” rescue in Wolfe County after four-year-old falls 70 feet off a cliff
SPC Severe Weather Outlook - 9:00 p.m. October 15, 2021
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as strong front moves in

Latest News

No. 11 Kentucky gearing up for Saturday’s showdown at No. 1 Georgia
Blair Green wins BBM 3-point shooting contest
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - October 15, 2021
KHSAA football
Scores from across the state following Week 9 of high school action
Pulaski County beats Bell County 27-24
No. 5 Pulaski County rallies over No. 10 Bell County