Laurel County’s COVID-19 cases starting to go down

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Health officials in Laurel County said the case load of COVID-19 is drastically lower than it was last month.

Official said it is still a serious issue, but the vaccination rate going up has lessened the strain on the area.

Last month, Laurel County was recording more than 100 new COVID-19 cases every day. Now officials report seeing 20 to 25 per day.

One reason for the decline in cases could be people like Tracey Pennington. She said she is getting her first COVID-19 shot because she saw what the virus do to a friend, who is young like herself.

“Well, we worked with her,” said Pennington. “Me and my friend worked with her. And she just recently passed away. I feel like, since I’m only 25, I want to live out my life, instead of passing away, and not being able to live out my dreams.”

Officials say the COVID-19 numbers are going down, but fear people will stop getting the vaccine because people will believe the need to get it is also going down.

