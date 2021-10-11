Advertisement

KSP: One dead after Leslie County ATV crash

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a Leslie County woman.

Post 13 Troopers said they received a report of a two vehicle accident on KY-699 in the Cutshin Community on Sunday afternoon just after 2 p.m.

During their initial investigation, 51-year-old Sherry Cornett was riding a Red Honda Rancher ATV northbound, when she struck a Yellow Polaris Razor from behind.

Troopers said the crash caused the ATV to travel off the roadway.

The Leslie County Coroner’s office pronounced Cornett dead on the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation.

