Kroger to hire thousands of associates

By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kroger announces a hybrid hiring event that will include virtual and on-site interviews that will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 13.

The grocer said their mission was to hire over 1,000 associates for the Nashville division by finding talent for pharmacies and store positions in almost every department, a release stated.

“Kroger is eager to welcome new associates to our organization as we prepare for an incredible holiday season where customers are planning to return to larger family gatherings and celebrations,” said Shantavia Webb, Human Resource Manager for the Kroger Nashville division. “As one of the leading retailers and employers in the area, we’re committed to offering associates a culture of opportunity and a career with purpose, competitive pay and benefits, and flexible schedules. We truly want our associates to have a rewarding and uplifting experience while meeting our customers’ needs”

Kroger offers resources, benefits and training for associates.

“We know that a career looks different for everyone, so we strive to provide the tools and support associates need to create their own path to success. No matter where your journey begins, we have fresh opportunities for everyone,” continued Webb.

The Kroger Nashville division includes stores in Middle and East Tennessee, North Alabama and Southern Kentucky.

For more information about current openings, visit the official Kroger job website.

