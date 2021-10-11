Advertisement

Kentucky WBB stars pass out sold-out Big Blue Madness tickets in Pineville

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With tickets to Big Blue Madness selling out in a matter of hours, two stars of the women’s team hosted a pop-up event in the mountains to give away some of the few that remain.

“I just think it’s awesome just to come out to my community and give back, because like free tickets to Big Blue Madness, those are really hard to come by. So I think it’s really exciting just to be able to see everyone and come out and see everyone I know and just be able to hand out tickets,” said senior guard and Harlan native Blair Green.

All 200 available tickets were claimed by mountain basketball fans.

Big Blue Madness is on Oct. 15 at Rupp Arena and will be broadcast on the SEC Network at 7 p.m.

