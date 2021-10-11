Kentucky DL Octavious Oxendine out for season with lower-body injury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Herald-Leader) - The Kentucky Wildcats will be missing a key contributor on defense for next weekend’s game against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in Athens according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Sophomore Octavious Oxendine, who has started the last three games for the Wildcats and earned SEC co-defensive player of the week honors following last week’s game against LSU, will miss the rest of the season after suffering a leg injury and leaving Kroger Field on crutches during the Cats’ 42-21 win over LSU.

Head coach Mark Stoops confirmed Monday that Oxendine would miss the rest of the season.

“This last week he played his best game,” Stoops said. Oxendine recorded two of UK’s four sacks against LSU and had three tackles.

The loss of Oxendine puts more stress on a defensive line that was already without starting nose tackle Marquan McCall, who is also out for the Georgia game.

UK and Georgia will kick off on October 16th at 3:30 p.m. right here on WYMT.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.