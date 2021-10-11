Advertisement

Kentucky Blood Center needs people to donate blood ‘as soon as possible’

BC has a critical need for all blood types and is encouraging donors to make an appointment to donate as soon as possible.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The need for blood is going up in central Kentucky.

Kentucky Blood Center, which provides blood to 70+ Kentucky hospitals across the state, has seen a significant increase in blood usage at area hospitals. Mobile blood drives have not returned to pre-pandemic schedules or collections, creating a critical need for donors.

“Blood demand at area hospitals continues to outpace collections,” Bill Reed, Kentucky Blood Center President and CEO, said. “While we have seen some mobile drives come back recently, collections are seemingly being impacted by the high number of COVID cases in certain parts of our state.”

KBC has a critical need for all blood types and is encouraging donors to make an appointment to donate as soon as possible. KBC tries to maintain a 3-4 day supply of blood to meet hospital need, and currently has less than a half-day supply.

To maintain social distancing, appointments are preferred and can be made at www.kybloodcenter.org or by calling (800) 775-2522.

All six KBC donor centers are open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. – 2 p.m:

  • Andover Donor Center - 3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington
  • Beaumont Donor Center - 3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
  • Hillview Donor Center - 5406 Antle Drive, Louisville
  • Middletown Donor Center - 12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
  • Pikeville Donor Center - 472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville
  • Somerset Donor Center - 10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset

Mobile blood drive locations can also be found on the website. There is no wait time to donate after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

