In-person family visits to resume at Virginia correctional facilities
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections will be resuming in-person family visits between Oct. 11 and Nov. 8.
The Virginia Department of Corrections canceled all visitation and volunteer activities in March 2020 as the coronavirus spread. This was to prevent future outbreaks of COVID-19 within their facilities.
Prisons will now allow family members to visit again but will be opening in increments through Nov. 8.
The following prisons will open for family visits on Oct. 11:
- Bland Correctional Center
- Coffeewood Correctional Center
- Cold Springs Correctional Unit #10
- Dillwyn Correctional Center
- Halifax Correctional Unit
- Haynesville Correctional Center
- Haynesville Correctional Unit
- Rustburg Correctional Unit
- Sussex I State Prison
- Wise Correctional Unit
The following prisons will open for family visits on Oct. 25:
- Augusta Correctional Center
- Baskerville Correctional Center
- Central Virginia Correctional Unit #13
- Deerfield Men’s Work Center
- Deerfield Men’s Work Center 2
- Marion Correctional Treatment Center
- Nottoway Correctional Center
- Pocahontas State Correctional Center
- Sussex II State Prison
- Virginia Correctional Center for Women
The following prisons will open for family visits on Nov. 8:
- Beaumont Correctional Center/Powhatan Medical Unit/State Farm Enterprise Unit
- Deerfield Correctional Center
- Indian Creek Correctional Center
- Lawrenceville Correctional Center
- Lunenburg Correctional Center
- Red Onion State Prison
- River North Correctional Center
- State Farm Correctional Center
- State Farm Work Center
- Wallens Ridge State Prison
All visitors age 12 and older must test negative for COVID-19 and only inmates who are fully vaccinated will be eligible for in-person visits.
Video visits will continue to be available to unvaccinated inmates.
