Advertisement

Grocery store shelves may be limited ahead of the holidays

By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:33 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/CNN) - You might not be able to find a lot of your favorite groceries ahead of the holidays.

Many of the country’s biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited quantities of a number of their products.

Some grocers say labor, commodity and transportation constraints are blocking supply chains. On top of that, when supply is tight, manufacturers often eliminate some of their fringe items.

Packaging issues also continue to be a problem. For example, some seasonings are in tight supply due to challenges procuring glass bottles.

Some companies such as Costco and Sam’s Club have recently reinstated purchase limits for customers on some products.

It’s unclear when stores shelves will be back to pre-pandemic levels.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
KSP: One dead after Leslie County ATV crash
KSP Post 10
KSP responds to shooting in Bell County
Jenkins earns team of the week
Jenkins forfeits remaining games on schedule
Knox County teen currently ranks No. 8 for USA Mullet Championship
Kentucky State Police
Coroner: Tennessee man killed in Bell County officer-involved shooting

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
Dry and warm trend, for the most part, this week
Treadmill
UVA obesity mortality risk study suggests a re-evaluation of fitness goals
President of the American Heart Association Dr. Donald Lloyd Jones stresses the impact COVID...
Doctor warns against COVID’s impact on the heart
Doctor warns against COVID’s impact on the heart
Doctor warns against COVID’s impact on the heart