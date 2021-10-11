Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear announces less than 800 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

(KY3)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his full report, the Governor announced 722 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Monday, bringing the case total to 714,904.

147 of Monday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,399 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 418 people remain in the ICU, with 266 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 8.26%.

The Governor also announced 23 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 9,150.

As of Monday, 101 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all but five counties in the mountains. Whitley County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 87.5 per 100,000 people. The state’s two yellow counties are both in Eastern Kentucky: Elliott and Morgan Counties.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

