Four-star WR Dane Key sets decision date

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/CBS SPORTS) - We now know when one of the most important targets left on Kentucky’s recruiting board for the class of 2022 will make his announcement.

In a Tweet, Lexington’s Frederick Douglas High School wide receiver Dane Key said he will announce where he is going later this month.

I will be committing October 28th! — Dane Key (@DaneKey12) October 8, 2021

The Cats Pause, a division of CBS Sports, reports Key has already made numerous unofficial visits to Kentucky and has seen each UK conference victory in person this year.

We’re told he has narrowed his choices to Kentucky, Oregon, South Carolina and Michigan. He was made official visits to each of those.

Key is ranked as the No. 36 wide receiver in the country according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.

