Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K9 leads deputies to largest heroin bust to date

Floyd County K9 Drug Bust
Floyd County K9 Drug Bust(Floyd County Sheriff's Department)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K9 “Drago” has lead deputies to their largest heroin bust to date.

In a Facebook post, officials said on Friday evening deputies located a person in Prestonsburg with outstanding warrants. As deputies were interviewing this individual, “Drago” alerted deputies to the presence of illegal narcotics.

Sheriff Hunt and deputies seized more than 100 grams of heroin, 300 grams of crystal meth, digital scales, a loaded handgun and other drug paraphernalia.

Deputies said 44-year-old Tony Minor and 34-year-old Brittany Thornsberry were arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession charges.

Both were lodged in the Floyd County Jail.

