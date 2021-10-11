Advertisement

Families desperate for diapers; need grows as pandemic continues

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An estimated one in three American families struggle with diaper need.

Diaper need is the lack of a sufficient supply of diapers to keep a baby clean, dry and healthy.

“Diapers are a window into poverty and a window into a life so many U.S. Americans live,” said Joanne Samuel Goldblum, CEO and founder of the National Diaper Bank Network.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, roughly 5 million infants and toddlers live in poor and low-income families.

In her previous work as a social worker, Goldblum recognized the serious need for access and funding for diaper supplies. She watched families have to clear waste out and reuse diapers.

“Diapering your baby is such, it’s the most basic thing we do as parents and guardians,” she said.

Her organization is a nationwide nonprofit founded in 2011. They collect, store and distribute free diapers to struggling families and are made up of more than 200 community-based diaper banks.

Infants require about 12 diapers per day, at a cost of $70 to $80 per month, per baby.

Federal programs, like food stamps and WIC, don’t provide funding for diapers.

“The government is some place that hasn’t really stepped up yet,” Goldblum said.

On top of the emotional toll it can take on a child and family, there’s also risk of physical harm, injury or illness.

“Small things impact big things,” Goldblum said. “I know a single diaper is not going to be the difference between a family staying in housing or losing housing. But I do know that a regular access to diapers can be that difference.”

Most child day care centers require that parents provide a day’s supply of disposable diapers. Without child care, many parents cannot go to work or school.

In 2020, research found that National Diaper Bank Network member diaper banks (more than 225 throughout the U.S.) distributed on average 86% more diapers in 2020 vs. 2019 due to the increased levels of diaper need resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some programs reported increases of 200, 400 and up to 800% versus 2019.

Anecdotally, in 2021 many diaper banks are continuing to see increased levels of need for diapers and are continuing to expand their capacity to serve their local communities.

In 2020, National Diaper Bank Network member diaper banks distributed more than 148 million diapers to families in need.

There are at least two diaper banks in our area:

Diaper Drop Charities, 1125 Virginia Street East, Suite 200, Charleston, WV 25301

and

Ripley Nazarene Mission

Here’s a breakdown of some statistics in West Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floyd County K9 Drug Bust
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K9 leads deputies to largest heroin bust to date
Generic image of crash scene
KSP: One dead after Leslie County ATV crash
Knox County teen currently ranks No. 8 for USA Mullet Championship
KSP Post 10
KSP responds to shooting in Bell County
UK football climbs higher in AP Top 25 following LSU win

Latest News

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
AG Cameron Opinion: Cities can not prevent employees from carrying guns
ARH healthcare professionals discuss COVID-19 numbers in their facilities, vaccine updates, and new COVID-19 treatment options
Reba McEntire
Reba is coming to Kentucky; Concert announced at Rupp Arena
A funeral was help to honor the life and service K-9 Link did for Eastern Kentucky
Pineville Police K-9 Link dies in training exercise
As the deadline for service member's vaccines get closer, more speak out against the mandate.
Some active service members express concerns over vaccine mandates