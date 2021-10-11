Dry and warm trend, for the most part, this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain chances will be hard to come by for most of this week, but the weekend looks to bring some big changes to our region.

Today and Tonight

The beginning of the new work and school week brings a continuation of a very nice weekend. We will see a little sunshine mixed with clouds today as highs approach the 80-degree mark. It should be another fairly nice day out there. Tonight, look for partly cloudy to mostly clear skies as lows drop into the low 60s in most places.

Extended Forecast

While Tuesday looks to feature much of the same forecast as Monday, we will add in a stray rain chance thanks to a weak disturbance. That will also cool us down slightly. We will only top out in the upper 70s instead of around 80. Tuesday night will feature partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 50s for most.

Wednesday is more of the same, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs that bounce back to right around 80. We should see a few more clouds Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday. We could throw in a stray rain chance late on Friday to wrap up the work and school week.

This weekend, and models are still trying to pin down the timing, we are expecting a big-time cold front. As of right now, it looks to be sometime on Saturday and temperatures will drop like a rock behind it. Rain chances will go up and some stronger storms are possible. If you’ve been looking for fall temperatures, they will be back behind the front, at least for a few days.

