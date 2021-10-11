Advertisement

Downtown Winchester business struggling to recover after flooding

Owner Wes Cartwright says all he could do was watch Thursday night as water rushed into the...
Owner Wes Cartwright says all he could do was watch Thursday night as water rushed into the garage and compromised the drainage system beneath the building, causing a section of the floor to collapse once the water receded.(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Several businesses are working to recover after last week’s flash flooding in Clark County.

Engineers were out Monday morning to assess the damage done to Cartwright Designs.

Owner Wes Cartwright says all he could do was watch Thursday night as water rushed into the garage and compromised the drainage system beneath the building, causing a section of the floor to collapse once the water receded.

Cartwright says the Town Branch water system is nearly a century old and was part of a crumbling infrastructure.

“The drainage system is almost 100 years old and was part of a crumbling infrastructure, and, unfortunately, that rain came before they could fix the problem,” Cartwright said.

When the water receded, a section of his floor gave way. The City of Winchester has since condemned the building.

He says it will take several months of work to restore the building and that his business will likely have to stay closed during that time.

Cartwright is not planning to start a GoFundMe but says he hopes that his business and others who have been affected will receive federal aid.

“We are a family owned business, like a lot of businesses here in downtown Winchester. That being said, we operate on small budgets. So, I’m hoping to get some help in a timely fashion just because we don’t have the budget to wait and stay shut down that long,” Cartwright said.

Cartwright’s main concern with his shop at the moment is the fact that his signs and materials still left inside may be further damaged the longer they stay in there because of the saturation.

He also noted that he had about 30 different projects in the works for customers at the time of the flood, all of which have been put on hold.

