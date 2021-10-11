Advertisement

Biden attends nephew’s wedding to ex-’Real Housewives’ star

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden attended his nephew’s wedding in Pennsylvania on Monday before returning to Washington for the week.

The president and his wife, Jill Biden, attended the wedding of Cuffe Owens, the son of Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens, to Meghan O’Toole King. King is a former cast member on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” while Owens is an attorney.

The event was held at Biden Owens’ home.

King shared a photo of the two on Instagram in September, writing “meet my man.”

Joe Biden had a quiet weekend in Wilmington, Delaware, visiting church early Sunday but otherwise keeping to his home.

King was previously married to retired MLB player Jim Edmonds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
KSP: One dead after Leslie County ATV crash
Floyd County K9 Drug Bust
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K9 leads deputies to largest heroin bust to date
Knox County teen currently ranks No. 8 for USA Mullet Championship
KSP Post 10
KSP responds to shooting in Bell County
Jenkins earns team of the week
Jenkins forfeits remaining games on schedule

Latest News

Benson Kipruto, of Kenya, breaks the tape to win the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, Oct. 11,...
Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return
FILE — In this Feb. 3. 2020, file photo, Lev Parnas, a businessman who once pitched himself as...
Giuliani associates face trial in campaign finance scheme
Ivermectin tablets for humans
At-home COVID-19 treatments: What to do and what not to do
Pumpkin Man opens corn maze
‘Pumpkin Man’ opens corn maze