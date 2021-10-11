Advertisement

At-home COVID-19 treatments: What to do and what not to do

Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ivermectin tablets for humans(Rosemond Crown)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health professionals gave WYMT some advice on home remedies for COVID-19.

As the public has gotten a better understanding of the virus, many people have started to share their own treatment and prevention ideas.

Christie Herald, a Family Nurse Practitioner with Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, shared some of her advice on at-home remedies.

She added that, if you test positive for COIVD-19, it is important to rest, drink a lot of fluids and treat symptoms with Tylenol, ibuprofen and vitamins such as vitamin d, vitamin c and zinc.

Herald said people should not use hydrogen peroxide nebulizers or Ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
KSP: One dead after Leslie County ATV crash
Floyd County K9 Drug Bust
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K9 leads deputies to largest heroin bust to date
Knox County teen currently ranks No. 8 for USA Mullet Championship
KSP Post 10
KSP responds to shooting in Bell County
Jenkins earns team of the week
Jenkins forfeits remaining games on schedule

Latest News

Pumpkin Man opens corn maze
‘Pumpkin Man’ opens corn maze
A Perry county school bus caught fire Monday morning. No injuries were reporter. Children on...
School bus fire reported in Perry County
The 2021 SOAR Summit will be held October 13th and 14th in Corbin.
SOAR summit to take place in Corbin
London Fire Department hosts toy and coat drive