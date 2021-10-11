At-home COVID-19 treatments: What to do and what not to do

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health professionals gave WYMT some advice on home remedies for COVID-19.

As the public has gotten a better understanding of the virus, many people have started to share their own treatment and prevention ideas.

Christie Herald, a Family Nurse Practitioner with Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, shared some of her advice on at-home remedies.

She added that, if you test positive for COIVD-19, it is important to rest, drink a lot of fluids and treat symptoms with Tylenol, ibuprofen and vitamins such as vitamin d, vitamin c and zinc.

Herald said people should not use hydrogen peroxide nebulizers or Ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

