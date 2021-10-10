Warm and dry to end the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We stay warm and dry to round out the weekend, but big changes are likely by next weekend.

Tonight through Monday night

A nice evening is in store across the mountains. Any outdoor plans look to be in good shape as we stay dry under mostly clear skies. Temperatures could be on the chilly side as we dip down into the upper-50s.

The forecast doesn’t change too much into Monday. We stay warm and dry under a partly sunny sky. High temperatures look to top out in the lower-80s.

Into Monday night, we remain dry under partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will not be as cool as we dip down into the lower-60s.

Staying Mostly Dry

On Tuesday, a weakening cold front will begin to sweep through the mountains. A few showers are possible, but moisture will be limited, so the majority of us should stay dry. High temperatures will not be as warm as we top out in the upper-70s.

We stay warm and mostly dry into Wednesday. High temperatures reach the lower-80s under partly sunny skies.

We could be flirting with a few record highs on Thursday. Temperatures top out in the low-to-mid-80s as we remain dry under partly sunny skies.

Heat Relief & Better Rain Chances

Another cold front is expected to sweep through the region by next weekend.

A few showers are likely on Friday under partly sunny skies. Once again, highs look to top out in the lower-80s.

Showers and storms are possible Friday night and into Saturday as that cold front moves into the mountains.

Behind the front, temperatures will fall like a rock.

Highs on Saturday look to stay in the mid-to-upper-60s with lows falling into the mid-40s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.