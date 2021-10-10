Vaccination clinics continue at Centro de San Juan Diego in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunday morning, Centro de San Juan Diego held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic with a targeted approach.

It focused on the Hispanic community, ensuring they have equal opportunities to get the shot. According to volunteers, the timing of these clinics on Sunday mornings is key.

“A majority of people don’t work on Sundays, and they just have free time,” volunteer Abraham Martinez Bartolo said.

Martinez Bartolo said there’s a big need for a clinic like this one.

“A good percentage of them don’t have any documents or are here as immigrants, and they have this sort of fear that if they go to a normal doctor’s clinic or hospital and ask for the vaccine, that they’re going to ask them for documents they don’t have,” Martinez Bartolo said.

Anyone with proof of identification can get the shot. No appointment is required. Martinez Bartolo said the number of doses given varies. Some weeks there’ve been over 200 people, other times only 60.

They’ll get the Pfizer vaccine, and people getting their first dose will come back in three weeks.

For Martinez Bartolo, spending his Sunday helping out feels personal.

“I’ve seen how hard my people have worked,” Martinez Bartolo said. “I feel like I have to play my part helping them any way I can.”

The next clinic at Centro de San Juan Diego will be on October 31.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.