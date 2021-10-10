Advertisement

Vaccination clinics continue at Centro de San Juan Diego in Lexington

By Grace Finerman
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunday morning, Centro de San Juan Diego held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic with a targeted approach.

It focused on the Hispanic community, ensuring they have equal opportunities to get the shot. According to volunteers, the timing of these clinics on Sunday mornings is key.

“A majority of people don’t work on Sundays, and they just have free time,” volunteer Abraham Martinez Bartolo said.

Martinez Bartolo said there’s a big need for a clinic like this one.

“A good percentage of them don’t have any documents or are here as immigrants, and they have this sort of fear that if they go to a normal doctor’s clinic or hospital and ask for the vaccine, that they’re going to ask them for documents they don’t have,” Martinez Bartolo said.

Anyone with proof of identification can get the shot. No appointment is required. Martinez Bartolo said the number of doses given varies. Some weeks there’ve been over 200 people, other times only 60.

They’ll get the Pfizer vaccine, and people getting their first dose will come back in three weeks.

For Martinez Bartolo, spending his Sunday helping out feels personal.

“I’ve seen how hard my people have worked,” Martinez Bartolo said. “I feel like I have to play my part helping them any way I can.”

The next clinic at Centro de San Juan Diego will be on October 31.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
Coroner: Tennessee man killed in Bell County officer-involved shooting
KSP Post 10
KSP responds to shooting in Bell County
Oliver Little
Floyd County deputies ask for prayers as one of their own battles COVID-19
Caleb Dotson, a left handed pitcher from Phelps High School, was chosen as the recipient of the...
‘I hope I can make some of the impact he did’: Local baseball player awarded with Joe Valentino Memorial Scholarship
U.S. Army Pfc. Berton J. McQueen, 20, of McKee, Kentucky, was killed during World War II.
Remains of Eastern Kentucky veteran killed in World War II return to Kentucky ahead of funeral

Latest News

Generic image of crash scene
KSP: One dead after Leslie County ATV crash
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: Law enforcement gives update on search
Knox County teen currently ranks No. 8 for USA Mullet Championship
Health officials give insight into seasonal depression, what is it and how do we combat it?
Health officials give insight into seasonal depression: what is it and how do we combat it?
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and several local organizations are getting the...
WATCH | ‘I think it’s so important to be loud about the issues in Scott County:’ nonprofit hosting domestic violence awareness week