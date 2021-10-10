Advertisement

UK football climbs higher in AP Top 25 following LSU win

(WYMT)
By WYMT Sports Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - The University of Kentucky continues to move up in the Associated Press Top 25.

The Wildcats are now ranked No. 11 following Saturday night’s 42-21 win over LSU.

Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:

1. Georgia

2. Iowa

3. Cincinnati

4. Oklahoma

5. Alabama

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. Michigan

9. Oregon

10. Michigan State

11. Kentucky

12. Oklahoma State

13. Ole Miss

14. Notre Dame

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Wake Forest

17. Arkansas

18. Arizona State

19. BYU

20. Florida

21. Texas A&M

22. North Carolina State

23. SMU

24. San Diego State

25. Texas

The Wildcats will travel to No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, October 16th at 3:30 p.m. on WYMT.

