Nursing home in Boyle Co. evacuated due to fire

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials are investigating a fire at a nursing home in Boyle County.

Boyle County Emergency Management said around 9 a.m. Sunday, a fire broke out in Landmark of Danville.

They said the building was evacuated. Of 60 people, Boyle EMA said around seven were taken to the hospital because of smoke.

There were no serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

